Herman P. MoraOxnard - Herman P. Mora, 74, of Oxnard, Ca passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 in Simi Valley Ca. Herman was born in Santa Paula, Ca to Teodoro and Jessie Mora on April 13, 1946. He went to Santa Paula High School, class of 1964, then to San Jose State University and finished his schooling at Santa Clara University of Law earning a Juris Doctorate in 1973, passing the State Bar of California in 1975. Early in his career he worked in Salinas Valley and later returned to Ventura County where he opened a Law Firm in Oxnard doing Family Law for the last 40 Years.He was a founding member of the Ventura County Mexican American Bar Association and has been recognized for his volunteer work in legal aid and family law self-help. Herman was also an advisor for Pacifica High Schools Mock Trial Team for several years.He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing with his brothers and was a lifelong Dodger fan!Herman is survived by his son Teodoro J Mora of Oxnard. Brothers, Isidoro Mora of Santa Paula, Magdaleno Mora of Santa Paula; Sisters, Vicenta Robles of Santa Paula, Mary Gonzales of Santa Paula and several nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.He is preceded in death by his parents Teodoro and Jessie Mora; Brothers Nicolas, Kelly, Vince Mora and Sister Damiana Gutierrez.Herman's final request was to have his ashes scattered in Yosemite National Park, a place he held near and dear to his heart, with close family in attendance."To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one's head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forget life, to be at peace."-Oscar WildeArrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura