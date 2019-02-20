|
|
Herman Ray Graham
Las Vegas, NV
Herman R. Graham, Lt. Col U. S. Army Ret., passed away on January 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Herman leaves behind his son, Gregory, daughter-in-law Carol, Grandson Lake and granddaughter Grace, one brother, Josephus Burton Graham, Jr., and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Milton and Julius (Stacy), and his beloved sister-in-law, Rosina.
He was born to Josephus Burton and Ola Mae Graham in Castor, LA on November 15, 1929, the youngest of four boys. He was fiercely independent, so although his older brothers went to Grambling State University, Herman chose to go to Southern University, Grambling's biggest rival. He joined the U.S. Air Force for a one year stint in 1948, then stayed on with the Air Force Reserves before he went back to Southern to complete his education, majoring in Agricultural Education. Because he had prior military service, he was commissioned as a Second Lt. in the U.S. Army Transportation Corp. in March 1953, continuing his education in various military subjects such as Officer's Training, Intelligence Training, Psychological Training and more. He eventually retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a Korean War veteran, and was proud of his service to our country. After he retired, he became a probation officer with the State of California - a job he also enjoyed. He was very social, liked working with people and really enjoyed helping those who needed it.
He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Ventura Chapter, which he joined in 1982, and was their Polemarch (President) from 1985 - 1987.
Herman loved golf, and traveled all over to get a few holes in. He liked golfing in California, since he could also visit with family while he was there. He was the one who checked in on everyone to keep us all updated on family business, and loved stopping by for a good meal and a few laughs, and oh, how we laughed. Herman could tell a story like nobody's business, and those who were lucky enough to hear him couldn't get enough and would beg for more.
Most importantly, though, Herman loved his family. He was always there with a helping hand or an encouraging word, and loved telling stories about growing up in Louisiana as the son of sharecroppers. The stories he told were poignant in their sadness and hardships, but he was proud of his upbringing, and the toughness that he and his brothers acquired as a result of it. His stories included being carried around on top of a sack while his mother picked cotton and his family being kicked off of a farm because his father questioned the amount of pay he was getting from the landowner.
Herman will be sorely missed by those who knew him. He was an incredible man, a great father and grandfather, and a beloved uncle.
The viewing and memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. , Service will commence at 11:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, 401 W, Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, with the burial at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5400 Valentine Rd, Ventura, CA.
