Herman Thomas
Oxnard, CA
Herman Thomas, known as "Mr. T" by his friends, was born July 7, 1940 in Houma, Louisiana, to Alges H. Thomas and Alice Davis Thomas. He departed this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from complications from a stroke.
He was the oldest of five siblings. His parents moved to Oakland, California, when he was 3 years old and he attended schools in Oakland and Berkeley, graduating from Berkeley High School.
Herman was in the United States Army briefly, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. During his years in the Marines, he was stationed at locations in California, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and Okinawa, Japan. Early in his Marine Corps career, Herman met his wife of 55 plus years, Barbara, in Los Angeles, CA, in 1960 and they wed in 1963. Their union produced two children, Richard and Ramona.
His last duty station brought the family to Ventura County in 1977, where he was stationed at Point Mugu with the Marine Aviation Detachment. He retired from the Marines after 22 years of service at the rank of Master Sergeant and continued working, ultimately retiring for the second and final time from employment with Lockheed Martin.
His favorite pastimes were reading, bowling, fishing and visiting his favorite restaurant, Yolanda's Mexican Cafe in Oxnard. He served on the Ventura County Men's Bowling Association in many capacities, including president. He was a fan of sports in general, but loved his Bay Area teams, the San Francisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders, the Golden State Warriors, and the Oakland A's.
He greeted all with his signature saying, "Say Hey Hey", with a twinkle in his eye and a warm smile, and never met a person he didn't like. He was a friend to many, lending a listening ear or helping hand, when needed, often sponsoring others or helping to fund their projects.
Herman was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Andrews, Sr.; his father, Alges H. Thomas; his siblings, Alges E. Thomas, Willis Thomas, James Andrews, Jr., and Lora Renna Andrews, all from Oakland, CA. He leaves to mourn, his wife Barbara; children Richard Thomas from Ventura, CA, and Ramona Thomas, from Oxnard, CA; grandchildren Randall and Reagan Sincere Thomas; mother, Alice Andrews from Oakland, CA; brother-in-law, James Reed and sister-in-law Janyce Reed, both of Los Angeles, CA; sister-in-law, Karen Sue Platzer, of Bolingbrook, IL; and a host of family and friends.
Memorial services to be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church of Oxnard, 1800 South C Street, Oxnard, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Oxnard College Foundation for the Herman "Mr. T." Thomas Memorial Jazz Scholarship, or a charity of your choosing.
