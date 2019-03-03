|
Hilda Sorenson Victor Warren
Ventura, CA
What a lady! What a life!
Hilda Warren sadly passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in her home in Ventura. Her death was unexpected, but thankfully peaceful. Hilda is survived by three of the four children she lovingly raised (Marvin Victor, Bea Sandy and Deborah Warren), eight grandchildren, seventeen great- grandchildren and one great- great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband Ed Warren and daughter Debby Martinez. While her family is mourning her passing, it would be hard to deny that she packed a lot of life and love into her 100 years.
Hilda was born in New York City on September 2, 1918. She married Marty Victor at age nineteen. Hilda and Marty moved with their children from New York to Springfield, Massachusetts. Here, Hilda helped the war effort by making Springfield rifles for soldiers fighting in World War II. After her husband died, she decided to pack up her three young children and drive across the country to California in search of a better life. Her family is very glad that she did. In California, she and her mother eventually opened a small coffee shop.
Marrying her second husband, Ed Warren, in 1952, the two opened their first restaurant, the Coffee Mug, in the Valley. The couple decided to move to Ventura in 1964. In Ventura, they opened the first Warren's restaurant downtown on Main Street, then another on Loma Vista. In 1971, Ed and Hilda purchased the Victorian building often referred to as the Santa Clara House and registered as Ventura's Historic Landmark 78. Ed and Hilda would helm the restaurant though several incarnations: the Big Green House, Seafood and Beverage Company, Joe Daddy's and Smokey's. In 1983, the two had the bold idea to reinvent the downtown Warren's restaurant into a 1950's diner, thus the Busy Bee was born.
Hilda kept very active her whole life raising her children and working in the restaurants. In the restaurants, she often did front of house (where Ed would refer to her as "the hostess with the mostest"), bookkeeping and anything else that needed to be done. Ed and Hilda actively promoted downtown businesses and were supporters of the Rubicon Theatre and Community Memorial Hospital.
Later in life, Hilda was active with the Ventura County Republican Women's Club and the women's advocacy group Zonta. For over forty years and right until the very end, Hilda attended aquatics class with her "girls" at the Pierpont, Easter Seals and, finally, YMCA pools. In recent years, Hilda could often be found reading a good book by the pool, with her beloved dog Trent at her feet.
This past September Hilda celebrated her hundredth birthday. The momentous milestone was not lost on Hilda, she often reflected on what it meant and how much she had experienced in life. At the party, she was surrounded by her family and friends, who were thrilled to honor such an amazing lady.
If you were lucky enough to know Hilda, you don't need to be told how special she was. Her entire family will miss her dearly, but we are very thankful for the long time we had her in our lives.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura. A Celebration of Hilda's Life will also take place at Ted Mayr Funeral Home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, in Ventura.
All who knew knew and loved Hilda are welcome to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 3, 2019