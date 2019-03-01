|
|
Hipolito L. Marin
Oxnard, CA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hipolito Marin at the age of 91 on February 26, 2019 in Oxnard California.
Hipo was born in Belize City, Belize to Anita and Lucas Marin on January 30, 1928. He was the second of six brothers and sisters and is survived by brother Oscar (Rose), and sisters Alma Musa (Naim) and Yolanda Zaldivar (Omar).
He attended school until the eighth grade at which time he left to go to work and help his family. His first job was selling bread from a pushcart with brother Arturo in Belize City. From there he worked as a hardware clerk and bookkeeper until he was recommended as a materials manager with Phillips 66/Phillips Petroleum Company.
In 1967, he was offered a position in Cartagena, Columbia. Being the adventurous person he was, he accepted the job and packed up his family for the most amazing four years.
In 1971, Phillips closed operations and Hipo once again had to decide what would be best for his family. The family immigrated to New York and he worked as a payroll supervisor for a well-known restaurant chain with over 200 locations.
In 1981, Hipo accepted an offer and set off to work this time traveling to Indonesia to work for Global Marine where he would be away for one month at a time traveling from New York. He eventually relocated to Ventura, California, where he would spend the rest of his life.
Hipo married the love of his life Verlie Tillett (Peggy) on February 23, 1952 and recently celebrated their 67th anniversary. He spotted her one day while riding his bike and said he was going to marry her. Together, they had six children. Louis, Anadeli, Orlando (Ilene), Ana, Javier and Indira Rodriguez (John). He was a proud grandfather to grandchildren Louis (Candace), Amanda, Joseph, Alison (Jason), Christopher, Sophia and Christian and four great-grandchildren (Adelaide, Riley, Abigail and Maverick). He is preceded in death by daughter-in-law Justine, grandchildren Andrea and Sean, and brothers Arturo and Eduardo.
He loved family vacations, good food, music, fishing, shopping and reading. Hipo will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His greatest love was his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, March 2, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 4:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am at St. Anthony's Church located at 2511 South C Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Hipolito's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 1, 2019