Hisao Bob Hiji
- - Hisao Bob Hiji, 98, born on July 20, 1921, in Inglewood CA, and resident of Camarillo CA, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019.
He is survived by Hisako, his wife of 71 years, and daughter Linda. He was predeceased in death by his daughter Lynn.
He is also survived by Lily (Frank) Sawai, Mae (Shogo) Kanamori, Frank (Betty) Hiji, and Robert (Harriet) Hiji, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 @ 2pm at Oxnard Buddhist Temple, 250 South "H" Street, Oxnard CA 93030.
www.fukuimortuary.com
213-626-0441
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019