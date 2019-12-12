|
Hitoshi Harry Kajihara
A memorial service for Hitoshi Harry Kajihara, 91-year-old, Oyster Bay, Washington-born Nisei, who peacefully passed away on December 3, 2019 in Camarillo, CA will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Oxnard Buddhist Temple, 250 South "H" Street, Oxnard, CA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Itsuko Kajihara, 3 daughters, Claudia Kajihara, Julia Miyamoto, and Alicia Mashiko. He is also survived by son-in-laws, Alan Miyamoto, Kenji Mashiko, 5 grandchildren, Kevin, Kimberly and Kari Miyamoto and Richard and Mitchell Mashiko along with other relatives.
Family requests no flowers.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019