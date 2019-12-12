Services
Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard
401 West Channel Islands Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93033
(805) 487-4911
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Oxnard Buddhist Temple
250 South "H" Street
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hitoshi Kajihara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hitoshi Harry Kajihara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hitoshi Harry Kajihara Obituary
Hitoshi Harry Kajihara

A memorial service for Hitoshi Harry Kajihara, 91-year-old, Oyster Bay, Washington-born Nisei, who peacefully passed away on December 3, 2019 in Camarillo, CA will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Oxnard Buddhist Temple, 250 South "H" Street, Oxnard, CA.

He is survived by his loving wife, Itsuko Kajihara, 3 daughters, Claudia Kajihara, Julia Miyamoto, and Alicia Mashiko. He is also survived by son-in-laws, Alan Miyamoto, Kenji Mashiko, 5 grandchildren, Kevin, Kimberly and Kari Miyamoto and Richard and Mitchell Mashiko along with other relatives.

Family requests no flowers.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hitoshi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -