In Loving Memory of
Homer Omar Valle
This is a memorial statement for Homer Valle, 88, who passed away a year ago on 29 December 2018, succumbing to injuries he suffered after being struck by a car while walking his neighborhood in Oxnard, CA.
Homer planted roots in Oxnard and raised his family there. He loved his family above all else, especially his seven grandchildren. This tragic incident robbed the family of a beloved grandfather and robbed the city of an active citizen who helped build the Carriage Square neighborhood in which he lived. He is greatly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Adelle, who passed away 9 January 2009 after battling pancreatic cancer. They are now joined in Heaven, enjoying eternal life as they watch their grandchildren grow and prosper.
Homer and Adelle are gone, but their mark on our lives and our community will outlive them. They lived and died in the neighborhood they helped create.
The family will be holding a private one-year memorial service on 29 December 2019 in Homer's memory.
"May their memories be eternal, sister and brother worthy of blessedness and everlasting memory".
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019