Howard A. Robbins
June 16. 1938 to March 7, 2020
With his beloved family by his side, Howard Allen Robbins, 81 of Oxnard California passed away at home peacefully March 7, 2020, after a brief and gallant battle with cancer. He was born on June 16, 1938 to Carlyle and Mildred (Clemens) Robbins and was raised in East Tennessee, where he graduated from Alcoa High School. He ventured to Mojave, California in 1957, to begin a new career with the US Department of Defense. He married his high school sweetheart Mary Sue Wright and together they raised three children and later relocated to Oxnard. After 39 years, Howard would retire from Civil Service at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu . During his golden years, Howard stayed active by working part-time for Road Runner Shuttle and Kett Engineering. He loved road trips, crossword puzzles, country music, especially bluegrass, and visiting with friends and family. He will best be remembered for his sense of humor, his gentle disposition, and his passion for the Great Smokey Mountains of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Donald Robbins and sister, Betty K. (Robbins) Weaver. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Sue Robbins, his daughters, Cynthia Louise Robbins-Price ( Rick) , Annette Denise Robbins, and his son, Timothy Howard Robbins ( Julie) ; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Dianne Cooper (Harold) of Friendsville, TN, Norma Jean Helton of Huntsville Alabama; brother, Wayne Robbins of Friendsville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to family and friends for continuous prayer and support over the past months with endearing gratitude for the Duffy Family. The family would also like to thank all those at Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, and Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California for their dedicated care. In light of the unprecedented call for social distancing, a celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020