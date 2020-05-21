|
Howard Rogers 69 passed away May 18,2020 from chronic lung disease. Howard was born February 7,1951. He was proud of being a native Oxnardian.
Howard graduated from Rio Mesa high school where he excelled in football, basketball and track. He later played simi pro football for the Canejo Oaks. As a avid sports fan he volunteered his talents coaching football, basketball and track. Once a Spartan always a Spartan
He was married to his wife Mary for almost 25 years Howard is survived by wife Mary. Sister Margie Penson. Brothers William and Lloyd Rogers. Numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by step children Becky Shamber,Jeff Carlson and three grandchildren preceded in death by his parents Lawrence (LC) and Katie. Brothers Carl (Cottie) and Terry Rogers.
Howard's request for no services will be honored.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 21 to May 24, 2020