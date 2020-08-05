Hudson A. Coté
Hudson A. Coté passed away of natural causes on August 1st, 2020, at the age of 93. Hudson is survived by his wife Lucille of 71 years, his daughter Janice Saloman, son Michael, and preceded in death by his son Gary. Hudson was born and raised in Woonsocket, Rhode Island during the Great Depression and served in World War II in the merchant marines transporting troops and military equipment throughout the Atlantic Ocean, and later on a hospital ship.
Hudson married his childhood sweetheart Lucille, and soon after moved from Woonsocket to Southern California where he work at Douglas Aircraft, later McDonald Douglas, then Boeing Aircraft. He was part of the engineering team that built the space shuttle.
Hudson's greatest passion (after his family) was the Elks and Elks Happy Wonderers Camping Club. He spent many hours gloating about his camping trips and friends at the Elks Club.
In lieu of flowers, we request any donations be sent to the Elks Club www.elks.org
; Elks National Foundation, Donate, Lodge #2492,