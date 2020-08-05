1/1
Hudson A. Coté
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hudson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hudson A. Coté

Hudson A. Coté passed away of natural causes on August 1st, 2020, at the age of 93. Hudson is survived by his wife Lucille of 71 years, his daughter Janice Saloman, son Michael, and preceded in death by his son Gary. Hudson was born and raised in Woonsocket, Rhode Island during the Great Depression and served in World War II in the merchant marines transporting troops and military equipment throughout the Atlantic Ocean, and later on a hospital ship.

Hudson married his childhood sweetheart Lucille, and soon after moved from Woonsocket to Southern California where he work at Douglas Aircraft, later McDonald Douglas, then Boeing Aircraft. He was part of the engineering team that built the space shuttle.

Hudson's greatest passion (after his family) was the Elks and Elks Happy Wonderers Camping Club. He spent many hours gloating about his camping trips and friends at the Elks Club.

In lieu of flowers, we request any donations be sent to the Elks Club

www.elks.org; Elks National Foundation, Donate, Lodge #2492,




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved