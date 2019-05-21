|
Hunter Haynie
Carthage - Funeral services for Mr. Hunter Haynie, 92, of Carthage, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Jackson officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Mr. Hunter Hayes Haynie was born July 14, 1926 in Hasse, Texas to Clinton Carlon and Connie B. Vinyard Haynie and passed away May 17, 2019 in Carthage. Mr. Haynie attended Comanche Schools and later served his country through the U.S. Army during WWII. Hunter married Billie Jean Babbitt on March 20, 1948 and together they celebrated 62 years until she preceded him in death on September 8, 2010. He is also preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Clinton Haynie, Jr. and Hurschel Haynie.
Mr. Haynie is survived by his loving sons, Charlie Haynie and wife Vivian of Carthage, Terry Haynie and wife Marie of Tatum;five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Lurlene Carr; sister-in-law, Mildred Haynie; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 21, 2019