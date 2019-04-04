|
Ian Dixon Atkinson
Ojai, CA
Ian Dixon Atkinson, a long-time resident of Ojai, died there on March 24, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1928, in Torrance, California, to John and Evelyn Atkinson, becoming the brother of their first child, Andrew Atkinson. Andrew and Ian were raised principally in El Segundo, California, by Mary and Edwin Booth. Ian married Carol Ruth McKay in 1950, and together they had three children: Laura ("Laurie") L. Atkinson, Ross E. Atkinson, and Andrew ("Drew") I. Atkinson.
Ian and Carol moved the family to Ojai, in 1963, and entered the real estate business. Together they worked at, and later owned and operated, Price Realty. They closed the business and retired in 2007.
In addition to being an active businessman in the Ojai Valley, Ian was a dedicated member of the Fraternal Order of Free and Accepted Masons, serving as Lodge Master, Area Inspector, and as an officer of the Grand Lodge of California; a founding member of the Ojai Independence Day Committee; a member of the Ojai Optimist Club for approximately 40 years; and a volunteer at HELP of Ojai, Inc.
Ian is survived by his wife, Carol R. Atkinson, of Ojai: daughter, Laurie Atkinson, of Santa Ana; son, Ross E. Atkinson and daughter-in-law, Patricia Atkinson, of Ojai; son, Drew Atkinson, and daughter-in-law, Eileen Atkinson, of Ojai; grandchildren, Scott Atkinson, Elyse Vanetti, Hannah Atkinson, and Cameron Atkinson; and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Carter Atkinson.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2:00p.m. at the Ojai Presbyterian Church, 304 Foothill Road, Ojai, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to HELP of Ojai, Inc., or a .
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 4, 2019