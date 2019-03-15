|
Ian Patrick Francis Murphy
Camarillo, CA
Ian Patrick Francis Murphy 41, from Camarillo, was born on September 22, 1977 and left this world on March 5, 2019 after fighting a prolonged illness.
Ian was an accomplished writer; a vivid story teller of books, poetry and life both in print and on screen. He had a wicked sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He filled every room he ever walked into. The only thing that was second to his fierce loyalty to his family and friends was his life long love of Notre Dame Football. His creativity and spontaneity was seen all over his body which held hundreds of stories told in tattoos.
Ian did not see things in black or white, rather in hues of shades most of us could only imagine. He was easy to laugh at others as well as himself, but was just as quick to tell it to you straight. This world is a much less colorful place without him and the ocean waves will never be the same again.
He was preceded in death by his father Dan. He is and always will be survived and fiercely loved by his mother Debi, sister Cyndy, brother Tim, sister-in-law Tori, nephews Dylan and Holtz, niece Quinn, many extended family members and dear friends. Hold Fast.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 15, 2019