Ida Gallimore
Santa Paula , CA
Our loving mother, Ida Gallimore, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at ninety six years old.
Ida married Ray Gallimore and moved to Santa Paula in 1940. She had some tough times in life, married at fifteen, having six children in nine years and then losing our beloved father, Ray, after thirty two years of marriage, when she was only forty seven years old. Then another devastating tragedy when our oldest brother, Barney (Louise) died a short time later. She had medical issue's most of her life but she was always making the best of all situations and turning to her yard and flowers as a way of enjoyment along with her children, grandchildren and beloved dog Pepper.
She was born in Colbert, Oklahoma in 1923 to Joseph and Fannie Peters, All her brothers and sisters are deceased, Etta, Maggie, Grady, Ollie, Hugh, Cleo and her loving sister Margaret that she shared a home with for many years.
She survived by her children, Jack Gallimore, Carol Cole, Barbara Kaderly (Tom), Linda Thigpin (Larry) and Jerry Gallimore. Grandchildren, Richard Gallimore, Mark Gallimore, Jeff Gallimore, Melba Jenkins, Lena Cheevers, Tracy Cole, Terri Shumaker, Tisha Nasalroad, Ryan Nasalroad, Todd Thigpin and Rod Thigpin. Also 17 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
She was deeply loved and we will all miss her but know she is no longer in pain and with the only man she ever loved, our father Ray.
Per her request there will be no funeral with a private viewing for family and a memorial at a future date. She wished to be cremated and her ashes scattered.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anna Chen and Dr. Kong for all the help over the years. Services are under the direction of Skillin-Carroll Mortuary.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 27, 2019