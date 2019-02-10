Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Idella Acariz
Idella G. Acariz

Idella G. Acariz Obituary
Idella G. Acariz

Ojai, CA

Idella G. Acariz, 88, of Ojai, passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, February 4, 2019, following a fifteen year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on July 5, 1930, in Hammond, Indiana, to Wilson Wade Gray and Oleta Eulanna (Penrod) Gray. Idella moved from Indiana to the County of Ventura in 1941, and graduated as Valedictorian from Nordhoff High School, class of 1948.

Besides being a wife and mother, Idella worked outside the home as the office manager with Southern California Water Company for 20 years.

Idella was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Larry" Acariz, in 2004; her brother, Wilson "Bill" Gray, in 2004; and grandson, Ben Dribben.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Dickson of Kailua Kona, Hawaii; grandsons, Greg Dickson (wife, Sue) of Florida, Matt Dickson of Oregon, and Josh Dickson of Arizona; great grandson, Philip Dickson of Florida; as well her sister, Sylvia Gullingsrud of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Piru Cemetery, 3580 Center Street, in Piru.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, may be made to Alzheimer's Research.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 10, 2019
