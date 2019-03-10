|
|
Inez Ortega
Oxnard, CA
It is with great sadness that our beloved mother, sister, relative and friend left us too soon. Inez Ortega of Oxnard left us to be with the Lord on Feb 13, 2019 at the age of 51.
Inez was a very kind and caring person with a big heart and was always willing to help others when they were in need. She never forgot a birthday and would always make it a point to call and wish you one every year. Although she didn't do it much she loved to dance, that positive energy, never give up attitude and smile of hers would light up a room. She was always a joy to be around.
For those who know her best, she loved to keep her cars clean, rain or shine her car was always clean. She was always a hard worker and did everything to always provide for her family. Not only was Inez beautiful inside and out, she was the most amazing mother anybody could have asked for.
She lived for her two kids by taking on the role of being a mother and a father both at the same time. There was nothing in this world she wouldn't do for them whether it be taking them on vacations or just being there to lend her shoulder for them to cry on, even then all she had to do was smile and we knew everything would be okay.
She is preceded in death by her father Eddie Ortega Sr. and mother Maria C. Balades Ortega and other family members who have left us to soon that she cared and loved and loved her back.
Inez is survived by her two children Yvonne Gonzales and Robert Rivas both of Oxnard, brothers Eddie Ortega (Dora Ortega) of El Paso, Texas, Anthony Ortega and Jason Castro (Dyanell Renteria-Castro) both of Oxnard as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She will forever be missed and will always remain in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Inez's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 10, 2019