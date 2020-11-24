Ira Beilin



Simi Valley - Ira Beilin known to all as "Papa", age 74, of Simi Valley California, formerly of Brooklyn New York passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. He was a Simi Valley resident for over 40 years. He was surrounded by 45 family members at his vacation home in Springville California. Ira was preceded in death by his father David, his mother Anna, his sister Loretta, brother-in-law Bob, and son Donnie. He is survived by his wife Jessica, his daughters Lisa, Cathy (Andy) Rios, Lynda (Tony) Rivera, Julie Anne (Travis) Wales, Michelle (Sean) Fillmore, and his son David Beilin.



He was further survived by his 33 grandchildren: (Nate, Eric, Aiden, Gage) (Juliana) (Jessica, Jenna, Rebecca, Savannah, Samantha) (Anthony, Jazmin, Daniel, Annabella) (Tyler, Travis Jr, Tabitha (Daniel), Ashley, Julian, Noah, Naomi, Priscilla, Abigail, Andrew, Phoebe, Caleb, Nathan) (Dillon, Collin) (Alisha, Amanda, David Ira Jr, Isaiah). And still further survived by his 14 great grandchildren.



He was a dedicated, loving, and hard-working husband and father as well as a caring, compassionate, and involved grandpa and great grandpa. His family was one of his greatest joys, he loved them dearly.



Ira was a Quality Assurance Manager in the circuit board industry for over 20 years, and a federal armed security officer before retiring in 2007. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and lived 14 years while battling both of these diseases.



Papa will be greatly missed, but we are overjoyed to think of a future time when we will be together with him in heaven.



"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me;



Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me." Psalms 23:4









