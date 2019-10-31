|
|
Iraj Broomand
After surviving an Iranian prison during the Iranian Revolution, a car careening over a cliff and descending over a mile into a ravine, a near fatal illness, and a triple bypass, Iraj Broomand, PhD, a man who was fiercely loyal and loving to his family and friends, unapologetic in his views, steadfast in his convictions, and dogged in his determination, stubbornly left this world at the age of 87 after a long battle with illness. Whether it was serving his country, his community, or his family, Iraj was dedicated to his cause and changed for the better the lives of many throughout the world.
Iraj leaves behind a legacy of programs benefitting children and future generations. As Deputy Prime Minister of Education in Iran prior to the Revolution, he was instrumental in establishing the School for the Gifted, the National Iranian Organization for Gifted and Talented Education, and the World Council for Gifted Children. Upon coming to the United States, he continued to serve the needs of children through the development of schools for gifted children and subsequently founded Stirling Behavioral Health Institute in Southern California which began as a program for emotionally disturbed children and evolved into a program serving a full spectrum of pediatric mental health disorders. He served as Executive Director until his death.
While living in Southern California, Iraj's penchant for politics and commitment to enrich the lives of children served as a platform to run and win a seat on the Las Virgenes School Board, where he served for four years. Continuing his desire to serve the community, he was elected to the Westlake Village City Council and served as mayor of Westlake Village.
In addition to his countless friends, too many to name, Iraj will be greatly missed by his wife Caroline, daughter Anahita, son Hooshie, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Avery and Jackson, sisters Fakhry Johnson and Iran Bakhtiari and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved and cared for deeply.
He was buried at Sunset Lawn in Sacramento, California in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be sent to either the () or Touch-A- Life (www.touchalifekids.org, 400 East Royal Lane, Building Three, Suite 290, Irving TX 75039).
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019