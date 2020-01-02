|
Irene Ann (Sabados) Campbell
Camarillo - 9-24-25 to 12-28-19
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and aunt. Irene Ann (Sabados) Campbell died peacefully at her home in Camarillo. Irene was 94 years young. Irene resided in Oxnard from 1961- 2014, and then moved to Camarillo in January of 2015.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Irene was born on September 24, 1925. Irene was married in Cleveland, Ohio in 1945, to Thomas R. Campbell. They were blessed to spend the next 55 years together, before her husband Thomas died, August 2000. Irene was a parishioner of Santa Clara church for many, many years. When she moved to Camarillo, Irene became a parishioner to Mary Magdalen church. Her husband Thomas was a professional painter and Irene held various sales positions in the Oxnard area for many years before retiring. Irene and her husband Thomas dedicated their lives to provide a good life for their four children. When Irene relocated to Camarillo, it was a very hard for her, since she would be moving away from many wonderful friends and very special neighbors. She decided to relocate because she knew it was the best for her well-being to live with family that could be there to assist her when needed in the coming years.
Irene and her husband Thomas moved to California with their four children in 1961. Irene's family relocated to California in search of a better life for their children and the promise of a more secure work for her husband Thomas. They lived for a few years in the Wagon Wheel Mobile home park, until they purchased a home on Camellia in North Oxnard.
Irene is predeceased by her husband Thomas. She is survived by her children Sharon (Thomas) Gamache of Camarillo, Thomas Campbell of Sacramento, Terry (Debbie) Campbell of North Highlands, William (Sharon) Campbell of Twin Falls, Idaho. Irene is also survived by her grandchildren Brian Salas, Jennifer Tovar, Cynthia Salas, Mathew (Jacque) Campbell, James Campbell, Allison (Jason) Rosecast, Quincy Campbell, Delia (Jaime) Ramirez, Marlene Molina, Tommy Campbell, Jeanette Campbell and 20 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Irene was a very giving person that God put on this earth to make it a little bit better for all that had the opportunity to meet her. Sally's Home Care provided wonderful care for her last few years. She has now transitioned to the other side to meet her Lord and Savior and we have no doubt she will become one of God's Angels that will be there to lend a helping hand to others that may need assistance making their transition from this earth.
Visitation for Irene will be at Santa Clara Mortuary on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a Rosary prayed at 5:00pm.
