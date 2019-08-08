|
Irene Claire Morris, a longtime resident of Fillmore, California, peacefully went home to glory on August 3, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Born on October 8, 1929 in Eagle Michigan, Irene and her twin sister, Jean, were the youngest of eight children of John and Eda Pitchford.
After pursuing a career in licensed vocational nursing, Irene relocated to California and continued her education, earning her license as a registered nurse in 1976; she did this while raising her four children Rebecca, David, Mariannne, and Steve.
Irene married Paul Morris in 1980 and was married for 24 years while residing in Fillmore, California. Together, Irene and Paul maintained citrus orchards as growers for various companies like Sunkist and Grimmway Farms.
Irene was an avid reader, and enjoyed storytelling, cooking, and going on adventures, be it traveling to a new country or just in her own backyard. She was a devoted member of Bardsdale United Methodist Church and was part of their hand bell choir for many years. Irene also supported Walk to Emmaus through the church, and the local chapter of The Lions Club.
Irene is survived by her children: Rebecca Costa (Joe), David Cook, Marianne Carlsen (Sean), and Steve Cook (Christie), her grandchildren: Darren Smith (Jen), Kenny Smith (Amber), Cheryl Van Hoosen (Jamie), Jennifer Sorkin (James), Kaitlin Morris (Mack), Stephanie Burns, and Brian Cook, and her many wonderful great grandchildren. She is also survived by her extended family: Robert Morris (Patricia), Carol Stearns (Phil), their children: Tonya Morris (Rock), Sean Morris (Veronica), Jim Heissenbuttel (Amy), and Bill Heissenbuttel (Maya), and their children.
Internment will on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Bardsdale Cemetery in Fillmore California. A celebration of Irene's life will then be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Bardsdale United Methodist Church in Fillmore California. Please wear your favorite color for both services as we celebrate Irene's life. Any memorial contributions may be sent to The Bardsdale United Methodist Church in honor of Irene.
Irene will be greatly missed by the friends and family who loved her; however, they take comfort in knowing she is with her savior Jesus Christ.
"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid." John 14:27
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019