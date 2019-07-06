|
|
Irene Gomez Hernandez
- - On the morning of Monday June 24, 2019 at the age of 86 our querida "Madre" passed away with her family by her side.
Madre to 5 children: Manuel Gomez (wife Juanita Gomez), Andrea Becerra, Jesus "Pepe" Gomez, Ismael "Mayo" Gomez, and Fernando Gomez (deceased).
Beloved "Abuela" to 9 grandchildren: Maricela Becerra, Xochitl Becerra, Cristina Lopez-Becerra, Herculez Gomez, Ulysses Gomez, Ximena Keyes, Grecia Small, Alexis Gomez, and Brian Brown (deceased). Abuelita to 14 great-grandchildren: Rayleene, Roman, Gianna, Ulysses Jr, Bella, Elijah, Xienna, Jayden, Aiden, Mila, Lucy, Ivan, Nathan, and Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel Gomez, son Fernando Gomez, siblings Maria "Lolita" Hernandez, Jesus Hernandez, and Soledad Hernandez. She is survived by her siblings Ramon Hernandez, Loreto Hernandez, and Olivia Hernandez.
Irene was born in Jalisco, Mexico on November 2, 1932 where she met and married her husband Manuel Gomez. After she was widowed, she moved to Santa Monica, CA to provide a better life for her children. She remained in the LA area for over 20 years before relocating to Oxnard, CA where she remained until her passing. Always worked hard for her family and never lost her sense of humor. She could lift your spirits "cantando una concion". A woman of strong integrity, with a heart of gold who will be eternally missed. No hay duda que los tienes riendo con todos tus chistes en el cielo.
Services to be held at Holy Cross Cemetery 5835 W Slauson Ave Culver City, CA 90230 Monday July 8th Viewing 8am followed by Mass at 12pm.
