Irene H. Gonzalez
Oxnard - Irene "Nena" Gonzalez passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, after 96 years living a beautiful life.
Irene was born in Fillmore, CA on March 23, 1923 to Carlos Sanchez and Ventura Rivas Sanchez. She graduated from Fillmore High School and was a proud member of the Flash's Class of 1941.
Irene married the love of her life, Jaime V. Gonzalez, in 1952 and shortly after their wedding, they left the small town of Fillmore to build their life in the big city. Once in Los Angeles, they were blessed with two children - Linda and Jaime. Irene was a homemaker most of her life and she took great pride in caring for her husband, children, grandsons, nieces, and nephews, while in Los Angeles.
Irene and Jaime were married for 43 years before she was widowed in 1995. In 2000, Irene returned to Ventura County to join Linda and her family in Oxnard. When age should have slowed her down, Irene did not stop. She loved to spend hours tending to her garden, she could whip up dozens of tortillas whenever someone kindly requested a batch, she loved to attend her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events, and was a fixture at church every Sunday. Irene also had the opportunity to travel to Hawaii, Mexico, Italy, and the Holy Land over the years. In 2016, at the age of 93, she embarked on her most memorable trip. She traveled to Washington D.C. to see herself, her family's story, and her grandmother's heirloom (a molino used to grind corn to make tortillas) on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. "Can you believe it?" she exclaimed at the site of the exhibit. She lived a full life and was a dear friend and a "bonus grandma" to many and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Irene is preceded in death by Carlos and Ventura Rivas Sanchez (parents), Jaime V. Gonzalez (husband), Eva Maria Sanchez (sister), Sal Godoy (son-in-law), along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her two children: Linda Godoy and Jaime Gonzalez (Maria); her five grandchildren: Rene Gonzalez (Melissa), Carlo Godoy (Annie), Natasha Godoy, Adrian Gonzalez (Debbie), and Armando Gonzalez (Cynthia); her six great-grandchildren: Fernando, Suzy, Rachel, & Andre Godoy; Emma and Micah Gonzalez; her sister: Susan Austin Beyerl; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Godoy and Gonzalez families would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Coastal View Healthcare Center, where Irene resided the last three years of her life. Also, a special thank you to the caring doctors, nurses, and staff at Community Memorial Hospital, who cared for her the last nine days of her life.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with a Funeral Mass to begin at 11:00am at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 1048 Ventura Street in Fillmore, CA. Interment to follow at Bardsdale Cemetery, 1698 South Sespe Street in Fillmore.
