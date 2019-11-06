|
|
Irene M Heggie
1/20/1930 - 11/2/2019
"What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him" 1 Corinthians 2:9
Irene M Heggie, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt peacefully left her earthly home on 11/2/2019. Irene was born on January 20, 1930 to Annie and Arthur Erickson in St Louis, MO. The family along with her brother and 3 sisters eventually settled in California. In San Fernando, CA Irene was working as a bank teller when her boss asked if she would consider going on a blind date with his best friend, Rodney. Irene accepted and three months later they were husband and wife. Irene and Rod started a family and within the next 6 years had 4 beautiful daughters. Sandra, Jane, Brenda, and Lori. After Jane was born they wanted out of the big city and moved to Ventura and then Oxnard where they raised their girls. Once her girls were older, Irene went back to work at Security Pacific National Bank where she met lifelong friends who she would still meet up with until her recent illness. She truly loved you all!
In 1986 Irene retired and started a new adventure of being a devoted grandma. When Rod retired in 1989, they moved to Oakhurst, Ca where they spent many years making friends and enjoying the frequent visits from the girls and their families.
In 2006 Irene suffered a major stroke which brought her back to Ventura. Irene was a very unique and determined person. She could talk herself out of any illness, and frequently told her daughters to do the same thing. Within a few years Irene was walking again and living on her own. It was truly an amazing thing to witness.
Irene was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in Oxnard, and Oakhurst Lutheran Church in Oakhurst. For the last 11 years she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Ventura, where again she met many wonderful friends. She enjoyed Wednesday bible study and lunch after, the monthly Young at Heart, and the comradary of friends. Her faith in God never wavered.
On 11/1/2019 Irene suffered an injury due to a fall. On her last day she was surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, and son's in law.
Irene was predeceased by her loving husband Rod, brother Arther, sister Dot, and sister Joy.
Irene is survived by her children, Sandra (Jack) Peveler, Jane (Glenn) Ward, Brenda (Robert) Milota, Lori (Jim) Brown, her grandchildren Andrew, Ashley, Nicholas, Katy, and Jared, great-grandchildren Charlotte, Kai, Hailey, Kayden, and Mackenzie, sister Mary Ann (Audy) Bell, and many nieces and nephews.
We love you Mom! We love you Grandma! See you again in heaven!
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday 11/23/19 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura at 11am.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019