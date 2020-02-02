|
Irene R. Sheppy
April 20, 1923 - December 8, 2019
Predeceased by her husband Commander Clayton (Shep) Sheppy, USN. She will be missed by her son, Craig, granddaughter Taylor, Phoenix, Arizona, and brother Bill and family from Ontario Canada. Cremation has already taken place and a memorial service will take place February 18th at 2 p.m. at Camarillo First Baptist Church on Temple Avenue. The family wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to the staff of Aegis of Ventura Nursing home for the love and care they provided to Irene when she was a resident there.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020