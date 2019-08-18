Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
Services
1927 - 2019
Irene Ramirez Obituary
Irene Ramirez

Ventura - Irene Ramirez, 92, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.

Mrs. Ramirez was born on April 7, 1927 in Pasadena, California and she was a Ventura resident for 89 years.

Irene was an audio cassette and video cassette tester for the 3M company for more than 20 years.

She enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, taking trips to Chumash to play the slot machines in the casino.

Irene was preceded in death by all four of her children: "Sonny" Gerald Ramirez, "Junior" Thomas Ramirez, Anthony Ramirez, and Evelyn Ramirez Hunter. She is survived by her grandchildren: Andy Buckingham, Reggie Buckingham, Renee Ramirez, and Bubba Ramirez; her great-grandchildren: David Henderson, Christian Henderson, and Andie Buckingham; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. 757 East Main Street, Ventura. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 18, 2019
