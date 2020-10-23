Irene Ramos EspirituOxnard - Irene Ramos Espiritu passed away peacefully in her home in Oxnard, CA on October 17th, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 21, 1959 in Batangas City, Philippines to Angelito and Crispina Ramos. She was a 1980 graduate of University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. She married Ruperto Espiritu on November 5, 1988 in Manila, Philippines.Irene moved to the United States in 1983 to start her nursing career, alongside her best friends from college. After working in Florida, then Texas, she moved to California and has worked in the NICU at St. John's Hospital for over 30 years. Throughout her RN career, Irene has helped deliver hundreds of babies with tremendous care, love, and a joyful spirit.Irene always had a smile on her face and always radiated positivity and love everywhere she went. Through the most chaotic situations, it was her intelligence, patience, and poise that helped her manage. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, tending to her beautiful garden, and most of all, spending quality time with her family, especially her three grandchildren. Irene is survived by her husband Ruperto, sons Kevin and Sherwin, daughter Jackie, son-in-law Joshua Torres, and grandchildren Jacob, Lylah, and Bubsy. Irene has touched the lives of many and she will be dearly missed.Family, friends, and the people whose lives Irene has touched are invited to reminisce and grieve with us on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020. Viewing will start at 9 AM, followed by mass at 11 AM, both held at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 463 W. Pleasant Valley Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033. Burial will follow at Conejo Mountain Cemetery, 2052 Howard Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012.