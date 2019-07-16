|
Irene Southby Phillips
Ojai - Irene Southby Phillips, 104, passed away peacefully in Ojai, CA on July 9, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1915 in Glasgow, Scotland to Maxwell Southby (Germany), a minister, and to Gertrude Horscroft Southby (England), a schoolteacher.
She moved to the United States as an infant with her parents and brother, Leonard Southby (deceased). Moving from the East coast to Los Angeles, CA, her father continued his ministry and opened an art gallery.
While in Los Angeles, she married Philip Neville Phillips (deceased), then moved to Ojai, CA in 1953 with their two young sons. They had three children: Philip Andrew Phillips (wife Dana), Gregory Alan Phillips (deceased), and Pamela Ann Phillips (husband Alan Bandoli, deceased). She is also survived by two grandchildren; Jesse Phillips (wife Michelle) and Sara Bandoli; and one great-grandchild, Aubrey Phillips. She is also survived by her niece Suzanne Plamondon (husband Richard), nephew Brian Southby (wife Mikal) and many loving nieces and nephews, friends and caregivers.
Irene worked for Ojai Unified School District for many years, where she retired as a librarian at Nordhoff High School. She was truly loved and appreciated by staff and students for her loving nature and kind wisdom. She lived a wonderful life that she attributed to her faith in God and love of her family.
No memorial service is planned at this time. Upon her request, a scattering of her ashes will be attended by family.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019