Irene Sylvia Tello

Fillmore, CA

Irene Sylvia Tello, age 83, of Fillmore, California passed away peacefully on Friday March 29, 2019. Irene was born March 3, 1936 in Santa Paula, California to Augustine and "Chita" Guevara.

A visitation for Irene will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM at Skillin-Carroll Mortuary, 600 Central Ave, Fillmore, CA 93015. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Francis of Assisi Church, 1048 Ventura St, Fillmore, CA 93015. Graveside service will follow at Bardsdale Cemetery, 1698 S Sespe Street, Fillmore, CA 93015. Services under the direction of Skillin-Carroll Mortuary.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 14, 2019
