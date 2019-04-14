Services
Skillin-Carroll Mortuary
600 Central Ave
Fillmore, CA 93015
(805) 524-0744
Irene Tello
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skillin-Carroll Mortuary
600 Central Ave
Fillmore, CA 93015
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Skillin-Carroll Mortuary
600 Central Ave
Fillmore, CA 93015
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St Francis of Assisi Church
1048 Ventura St
Fillmore, CA
Fillmore, CA

Irene Sylvia Tello, age 83, of Fillmore, California passed away peacefully on Friday March 29, 2019. Irene was born March 3, 1936 in Santa Paula, California to Augustine and "Chita" Guevara.

A visitation for Irene will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM at Skillin-Carroll Mortuary, 600 Central Ave, Fillmore, CA 93015. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Francis of Assisi Church, 1048 Ventura St, Fillmore, CA 93015. Graveside service will follow at Bardsdale Cemetery, 1698 S Sespe Street, Fillmore, CA 93015. Services under the direction of Skillin-Carroll Mortuary.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 14, 2019
