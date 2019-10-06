|
Irene Virginia Casey
Santa Paula - Irene Virginia Casey passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Paula, California on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 with her family by her side. Born Irene Virginia Goessens on October 17, 1939 in Long Beach, California, she graduated from California State University Long Beach in 1963 with a Bachelor of Art Degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Home Economics. Irene moved to Ventura County in 1965 and began teaching 2nd grade in Ventura. In July of 1969, she moved to her home in "The Oaks" of Santa Paula and remained there until her passing. While her children were young, she was an amazing stay at home mother and put her home economic skills to good use. She later returned to substitute teaching as her youngest son started school. Teaching was a career that she truly cherished and excelled in.
Irene was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother in law, and sister to her large family. Affectionately known as "Grandma Casey" to her ten grandchildren, she was loved and adored by each of them. Irene was a gifted pianist, artist, seamstress and cook.
She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and will be remembered for her strong testimony, faith and love for Heavenly Father and his son, Jesus Christ.
Irene was preceded in death by her mother Mary Thienpont Stewart, sister Louise Reynolds and beloved aunt Belva Luiclle Thienpont. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, James Casey, son David and wife Jamie Shoenberger of Bloomington, Illinois, daughter Susan and husband Robert Martin of Camarillo, California, daughter Ann and husband John Lewis of Simi Valley, California, daughter Sally Casey of Santa Paula, California, son James and wife Tiffany Casey of Clovis, California, son Adam and wife Sarah Casey of Oxnard, California
Grandchildren, Kaitlin Schwerdtfeger, Nathan and wife Sydney Reyes, Haley Casey, Ashley Chavez, Megan Schwerdtfeger, Bryce Lewis, James Casey, Riley Lewis, Hallie Shoenberger, and Meika Casey, Great Grandchildren- Colt Henry and Ford Henry, sister Marie Herlofson of University Place,Washington
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 in the morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 604 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, California. Burial immediately to follow at Pierce Brothers Cemetery in Santa Paula.
Irene has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019