Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Thousand Oaks, CA

Iris Penner of Thousand Oaks, California passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks. She was born on May 27, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Samuel and Ann Krasnow.

Iris spent her teen and early 20s working as a dancer and extra in the motion picture industry. Some of her notable screen time was appearing in Singing in the Rain with Gene Kelly and The Long, Long Trailer with Lucille Ball. Iris was an accomplished artist in various media, including painting and print making. Iris and her husband Melvin were well respected as Americana antiques collectors and dealers, especially when they lived in Stamford, Connecticut. They also lived in Great Neck, New York and in Los Angeles, La Mirada and Simi Valley, California.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Melvin Penner, her sons David and his wife, Elizabeth, Forrest and his wife Maria, and preceded in death by her daughter Lori, her half-brother Warren Krasnow, her parents and her grandmother who raised her from childhood. She was the loving grandmother to Isis Viramontes, Michele Conard, Kari Nanyaro and Adam Penner, their respective spouses David, Jason, Edward and Robyn, and her great grandchildren Aidan, Leo, Eva, Isaiah, Logan and expectant granddaughter. Iris was also considered as "Mom" and counselor to many others that knew her.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Reception to follow.

Donation in Iris's name can be made to .
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 13, 2019
