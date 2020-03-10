|
Irma Araiza Munguia
June 13, 1924 to March 6, 2020
Irma Munguia (neé Araiza), was born at Limoneira Ranch, baptized at Mission San Fernando, and raised in Santa Paula. In the midst of the lemon orchards, she would stop on her way home from school every day to eat a whole lemon. She fondly remembered driving at the age of 13 the family car from Santa Paula to Ojai. Irma graduated in 1943 from Santa Paula High School and was selected "Miss Santa Paula" to represent the city.
After she moved to Los Angeles, Irma had fond memories of working at Bullocks where she developed a life-long passion for style. With this appreciation she attended cosmetology school in Glendale and eventually owned for twenty years her own salon, Irma's Hair Styles, in Gardena and a salon in Ventura. Irma was an excellent businesswoman who combined this talent with her innate sense of style. Her expertise won hair styling awards and she attracted many high-profile clients. Ahead of her time, Irma was a working woman and a mother. Later, she never wanted to miss out on the latest whether it be a style or some technology.
She married Oscar A. Munguia who pre-deceased her. He was a Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County where he headed the Child Support Division. During the years that he was president of the Mexican American Lawyers' Association, Irma especially loved to host work-related social events. Her social side was able to shine in that arena as it did at any occasion where she as she was always the first one on the dance floor!
In the 1940's, Irma used her bilingual skills to support the military effort and again in retirement used her bilingual abilities as a volunteer tax preparer for the IRS sponsored agency, Human Concerns. Putting her boundless energy to good use, Irma organized social and travel events for Rancho Santa Paula Senior Living. Santa Paula Mayor, Ray Luna, honored Irma for her many years of service as a member of the Commission on Aging. Helping others came easily to Irma and it inspired others to do the same.
Irma served as an example to her family, friends and the community. Daughters, Madeleine Carteron and Vivienne Littlejohn, their husbands, Bernard and Dennis, grandchildren Larissa and Eric, and great grandson, Tyler, have wonderful memories of her spirited personality and many kindnesses. She is also survived by her brother, Hector Araiza (Virginia), sister, Norma Araiza Osits, cousin, Lily Lopez, and numerous nieces and nephews in Ventura County. She also leaves behind a lifetime of friends from every phase of her life. Her daughters would like to particularly thank her caregivers, Elizabeth, Gladys and Vickie, whom Irma loved dearly.
Her daughters are especially grateful to have one of their mother's closest family friends, Father J. Antonio Ruiz, officiate her funeral Mass at St. Sebastien's Catholic Church in Santa Paula at 11:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020