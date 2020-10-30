Irma P. Ontiveros
Oxnard - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Irma P. Ontiveros, 85, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Irma passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 surrounded by family.
Irma was born in Brownsville, TX on October 22, 1935 to Manuel and Guadalupe Pasmant. At age 12, her family moved to Oxnard where she would live for the remainder of her life. Irma went on to have four children: Ruben, Sylvia, Cynthia and Michael. She worked in Oxnard Frozen Foods where she met and made lifelong friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, playing bingo and listening to her Nortenos. Most of all, she treasured her grandchildren & great grandchildren.
She will always be remembered as being the life of the party, for her sassy attitude and big heart.
She is survived by her children: Sylvia, Cynthia and Michael. Grandchildren: Anthony, Matthew, Christina, Christopher, Cameron and Celine. Great Grandchildren: Joseph, Iveliz, Ruby, Zachariah, Vincent, Aaron & Naomi. Brother: Gilbert Pasmant & numerous nieces, nephews & godchildren. Irma was preceded in death by her parents: Manuel and Guadalupe, her siblings: Mary, Manuel, Richard and Hector and her son, Ruben.
The family wishes to thank Las Posas Hospice care, with a special thank you to Nurse Jennifer for being an angel in Irma's life.
In remembrance of Irma we encourage donations to Disabled American Veterans
; a charity she passionately donated to for years or your favorite charity
.
A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family.