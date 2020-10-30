1/1
Irma P. Ontiveros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma P. Ontiveros

Oxnard - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Irma P. Ontiveros, 85, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Irma passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 surrounded by family.

Irma was born in Brownsville, TX on October 22, 1935 to Manuel and Guadalupe Pasmant. At age 12, her family moved to Oxnard where she would live for the remainder of her life. Irma went on to have four children: Ruben, Sylvia, Cynthia and Michael. She worked in Oxnard Frozen Foods where she met and made lifelong friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, playing bingo and listening to her Nortenos. Most of all, she treasured her grandchildren & great grandchildren.

She will always be remembered as being the life of the party, for her sassy attitude and big heart.

She is survived by her children: Sylvia, Cynthia and Michael. Grandchildren: Anthony, Matthew, Christina, Christopher, Cameron and Celine. Great Grandchildren: Joseph, Iveliz, Ruby, Zachariah, Vincent, Aaron & Naomi. Brother: Gilbert Pasmant & numerous nieces, nephews & godchildren. Irma was preceded in death by her parents: Manuel and Guadalupe, her siblings: Mary, Manuel, Richard and Hector and her son, Ruben.

The family wishes to thank Las Posas Hospice care, with a special thank you to Nurse Jennifer for being an angel in Irma's life.

In remembrance of Irma we encourage donations to Disabled American Veterans; a charity she passionately donated to for years or your favorite charity.

A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved