|
|
Isaac Daniel Hernandez
Oxnard - Isaac Daniel Hernandez, 21 years old, of Oxnard CA passed away on May 16, 2019 in his sleep. Isaac was born to Phillip Hernandez and Rochelle Perez on July 19, 1997. Isaac was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Emelia Perez, grandmother, Maria "Toni" Hernandez, and his aunt, Christina Larios.
Isaac was a fun, loving and carefree spirit. He always had a smile on his face. Most of all Isaac was devoted to his son Akira. Spending time and creating memories with Akira is how he spent most of his days. The two of them could brighten up any room. Isaac truly loved being surrounded by family. He especially loved hanging out with his cousin "Lil Chris", Christopher Gonzales.
Isaac is survived by his one and only son, Akira Kane Hernandez, his parents Phillip Hernandez and Rochelle Perez, his great-grandfather Ismael Perez, his great-grandmother Maxine Bravo, his grandfather Victor Hernandez, aunts Candy Nicole Duffy and Christina Pusen, brothers Phillip Hernandez Jr., David Andrew Hernandez and Manuel Angel Siller, sisters Aarlyn, Savannah and Neveah Cervantes, his cousins Christopher Gonzales, Emily Vera and Madelyn Muro.
Isaac will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered as a devoted father and a hard-working young man who loved to dance. We cherish the time we had with him and will carry him in our hearts forever.
Services will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11am at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road Ventura, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 5, 2019