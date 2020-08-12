1/1
Isabel Marie Kogel
Isabel Marie Kogel

Laguna Hills - With grief stricken hearts, we announce the completely unexpected death of our beloved mother, Isabel M. Kogel, the result of a ruptured thoracic aorta, on July 31, 2020, about 5:30 pm, at age 84. Mom was born August 7, 1935, in Berlin, Germany and told of how she remembered watching Adolf Hitler pass by in a parade. She survived those terrifying years, along with grandma, my aunt and two uncles, with the combined help of the Roman Catholic Church, hiding them in convents , and the American military, putting a stop to the soldiers of the Nazi regime before they could catch up with her. She knew that the United States had saved their lives, she was grateful and she loved our country. Waiting a year in Europe after the war, and having a sponsor family to receive them, mom was allowed to immigrate to the United States, along with grandma, my aunt and two uncles. Mom was the third child born to Erich and Eva Gerth.

On April 8, 1961, she married David Curtiss Kogel, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Buffalo, New York and became the loving wife, mother and homemaker she would remain for the rest of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, David Kogel, her sister Diane and her brother Marc. She leaves behind her three children, John and his wife Isabel, Eric and his wife Claudia and Caroline and her husband, Mark, her brother, Roger as well as nieces, nephews and other family members.

The family would like to thank Mary Elmistikaway, her dedicated medication nurse, for her patience and kindness helping my mother for many years. As well, we would like to thank Charles Nugent, for his help and companionship in making my mother's last years of life much happier.

REQUIESCAT IN PACE, MOMMY, NOW, REUNITED WITH DAD FOREVER, IN HEAVEN, WITH GOD, AND THE ANGELS AND SAINTS, FOR ALL ETERNITY!

Arrangements, funeral services, and interment are private and under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
