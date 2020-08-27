Isidro Campos
On Friday, August 21, 2020, Isidro "Shorty" Campos, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 70.
Isidro was born on June 2, 1950 in Tehuixtla, Morelos, Mexico to Isidro Campos and Ciria Campos Meza. He immigrated to the United States at 16 years old and began his career as a truck driver from which he retired from in 2012. On June 12, 1971, he married the love of his life Gloria and they raised three daughters, Sandra, Isabel, and Cynthia, who were truly his pride and joy.
Isidro had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making memories with his wife Gloria. Isidro also enjoyed cooking, barbequing, listening to music, reading, working on his house, and sitting down with family and friends and talking about life and current events. His dedication and hard work was much admired by all who knew him. He was also known for his caring, kind-hearted, smart, friendly, open-minded, wise, creative, inventive, and entertaining personality. Isidro left a lasting impression on many.
Isidro was preceded in death by his father, Isidro, his mother Ciria, sister Lupita, brother Fernando, and his daughter Cynthia. He is survived by his wife Gloria, his daughters Sandra and Isabel, his grandchildren Gabriel, Julian, and Joaquin, his siblings Miguel Campos (Julia), Miguel Gerardo (Lalo) Campos (Teresa), and Monica Roman (Jose), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at Santa Clara Church, 324 South E Street in Oxnard. Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, Santa Clara Church is limited capacity. Please visit www.santaclaraparish.org
under "Funeral Attendance" to reserve your seat.
To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Isidro's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
