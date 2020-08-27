1/1
Isidro Campos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isidro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isidro Campos

On Friday, August 21, 2020, Isidro "Shorty" Campos, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 70.

Isidro was born on June 2, 1950 in Tehuixtla, Morelos, Mexico to Isidro Campos and Ciria Campos Meza. He immigrated to the United States at 16 years old and began his career as a truck driver from which he retired from in 2012. On June 12, 1971, he married the love of his life Gloria and they raised three daughters, Sandra, Isabel, and Cynthia, who were truly his pride and joy.

Isidro had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making memories with his wife Gloria. Isidro also enjoyed cooking, barbequing, listening to music, reading, working on his house, and sitting down with family and friends and talking about life and current events. His dedication and hard work was much admired by all who knew him. He was also known for his caring, kind-hearted, smart, friendly, open-minded, wise, creative, inventive, and entertaining personality. Isidro left a lasting impression on many.

Isidro was preceded in death by his father, Isidro, his mother Ciria, sister Lupita, brother Fernando, and his daughter Cynthia. He is survived by his wife Gloria, his daughters Sandra and Isabel, his grandchildren Gabriel, Julian, and Joaquin, his siblings Miguel Campos (Julia), Miguel Gerardo (Lalo) Campos (Teresa), and Monica Roman (Jose), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at Santa Clara Church, 324 South E Street in Oxnard. Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, Santa Clara Church is limited capacity. Please visit www.santaclaraparish.org under "Funeral Attendance" to reserve your seat.

To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Isidro's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 486-9148
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garcia Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved