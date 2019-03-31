|
Ivan David Hudson
Ventura, CA
Ivan David Hudson, "Ivan the Great," (69) of Ventura, California, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in his home, hands held by his family. Ivan was born in Elgin, Illinois to parents Barbara and I.D. Hudson, on November 19, 1949. He was the oldest of 7 children, and although he always referred to himself as a "country boy, from Tennessee," moved to Ventura with his wife and new baby, in November of 1975. He started a career with the County of Ventura in the maintenance department, at VCMC. That was the job he was paid for, but Ivan was known to always be doing anything he could to help others around him. Those who love him claim that there was nothing he couldn't or wouldn't do for those in need. He is survived by his wife Lynda, daughter and son-in-law, Amy; Sean Feeney, and his grandchildren, Ainsley, Hudson and Declan Feeney, also of Ventura. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Hudson, and two brothers, Harlin and Morris Hudson, of Illinois and Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father I.D, brother Byron, and three sisters, Patricia, Deneice, and Dorothy. He was a beloved husband, father and papa, and a friend to many. Ivan may have lost his battle with cancer, but his bright smile, sharp wit, and caring heart will live on in the memories of those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society, 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice. Although their service was brief, it was greatly appreciated.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura. A Chapel Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Funeral Home.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019