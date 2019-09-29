|
Ivy Carol Orr
Thousand Oaks - The family of Ivy Carol Orr sadly announces her passing on August 16, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She left God's Waiting Room for her Heavenly Home just short of her 101st birthday.
Ivy Carol was born on September 9, 1918, the 10th of 11 children born to Ivar S. Hageselle and Martha N. Londal Carlson, who were part of the Norwegian communities of Marburg, Port Shepstone, and Oribi Flats, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa. In 2012, while attending the 130th anniversary of the settlement of her ancestors to that area, Ivy Carol received a certificate from the Norwegian Settlers Association, naming her as the last remaining daughter of an original settler (her mother) who arrived on the South Coast in August 1882.
Ivy Carol met a young, traveling evangelist, J. Edwin Orr, in 1936. They were married in Durban, South Africa Jan 15, 1937 and went on to have four children together. Arriving in the United States in 1941, they settled in Chicago. In 1943, Edwin sent Ivy Carol and the children back to South Africa to live with her parents while he served as a US Army Air Force Chaplain in the Pacific. Following the war, the family moved to Oxford and then returned to the United States, residing in Brentwood Glen, West Los Angeles from 1948 - 1985, retiring to The Springs, Camarillo from 1985 - 2016. Ivy Carol was most recently a resident of Sunshine Manor, Thousand Oaks from March of 2016 until her death.
Ivy Carol was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Eileen in 1938; her husband of 50 years, Dr. J. Edwin Orr in 1987; and all of her siblings residing in South Africa. Her loving survivors include daughter, Carolyn Astrid Booth (Larry); sons, Alan (Kathleen) and David Orr (Cherie); daughter-in-heart, Phyllis Malone (Terrance); grandchildren, Karen Nunneley (Scott), Paul and Peter Booth, Sophia, Brian and Darren Orr, Trevor Orr (Julie), and Katie Gueverra (Daveed); great-grandchildren, Jaclyn Kirk (Matthew), Benjamin, Andrew (Mikayla) and Grace Avoux, Hannah Nunneley, Carter Booth, Katie Anthony, and Taylor and Duncan Orr; great-great-grandchildren, Austin, Dallas, and Ivy Kirk; nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and dear friends worldwide.
Grateful appreciation for Ivy Carol's excellent and loving care is extended to Monina Talihuron and Mike and Berta Trejo and family of Sunshine Manor.
To honor Ivy Carol, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel of the Islands at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park on October 4, 2019 at 2pm. Arrangements are in the care of Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, Camarillo, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ECF International, Monterey Park, CA 91754.
