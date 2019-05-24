|
J'Anne (Jane Anne) Bolves
- - J'Anne (Jane Anne) Bolves, age 81, passed away peacefully May 1st, 2019. She was born August 12th, 1937 in Marylebone, London to Julian and Virginia Carroll Snyder. She grew up in Rye, New York with her two younger brothers Charles and Hamilton and her older sister Virginia Carroll. She received her Associates Degree in Journalism from Mount Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts.
J'Anne started her career in publishing and worked at McCall's Magazine in New York City as an Editor, She met her first husband David Edward Halliday at McCall's, and they married in 1964. After having her first child, she chose to leave her career to raise her two daughters, Holly and Jennifer.
J'Anne loved to help people. She taught Sunday school for over 15 years at the Westminster Presbyterian Church and positively impacted and shaped the lives of each child she touched. She continued to write over the years as a freelancer and was published in various local magazines and newspapers. She was very creative with everything she did from writing and teaching to painting and crafts. Her hands were rarely still. She shared a love of nature, gardening, the outdoors, and exercise and shared this passion with her family throughout her life. Her energy and beautiful smile were both infectious and boundless. She painted and played the violin in her later years.
In 1982, she remarried her current husband, Rudolph Bolves. They were happily married for 37 years. Together, they traveled the world and hiked many canyons and mountains. J'Anne is survived by her husband, Rudolph Bolves, her daughters Hollis Anne (Halliday) and Christopher Toomey, grandsons Ryan and Matthew; Jennifer Noel Halliday; her brother and wife Charles and Mary Snyder, sister and husband Virginia Carroll (Snyder) and Peter Jennewein; brother Hamiton Snyder; stepson Brad and Janice Bolves and grandsons Brian and Daniel; stepdaughter Brenda and Mike Goodwin and grandsons Corbin and Grant. She loved her family with all her heart and touched them deeply.
The celebration of her life will take place on Monday, June 3rd, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 32111 Watergate Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361. Instead of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Westminster Presbyterian Children's Ministry.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 24, 2019