Thousand Oaks - Jack Allen Loritz, husband, dad and friend, passed away on May 25 at the age of 84 at his home in Thousand Oaks. A pioneer educator in the Conejo Valley, Jack taught and counseled children from 1957 until his retirement in 2001. Bigger than life, your troubles disappeared the moment Jack entered the room with his infectious personality and wit from the children in the classrooms, to the teachers and administrators in the faculty room and most importantly to his family and friends. Active in the development of the school district in the Conejo Valley Jack was one of the first teachers at the Timber School, a 4 room school house, which later became the first district office. Elected to the newly created Park and Recreation Board, Jack flew in helicopters surveying the valley for potential park sites. But Jack's passion was always the development of kids starting from teaching while getting his degree from San Fernando Valley College (now CSUN); his teaching days at Timber, Acacia, Redwood, Newbury Park, Westlake and Thousand Oaks; his track coaching days and his counseling days. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Diane; his 4 daughters and husbands; his 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. We all need heroes in our lives and Jack will forever remain our superhero.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019
