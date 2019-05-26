|
|
Jack Cleric
Oxnard - Jack Cleric passed away suddenly on May 1st, 2019. Jack was born in Queens, New York, on May 23rd, 1931. In 1959 he married his beloved Ann and they had two children together, Melonie and Kerry. In 1964 Jack moved his family from New York to San Jose, California. They lived there until moving to Oxnard, California in 1969, where he still lived at the time of his passing.
Jack was a lover of old movies and music. His love for movies earned him a job at ABC TV. He worked on such hit TV shows as Barney Miller, The Newlywed Game and The Dating Game. He was also involved in many Academy Award productions. One of his proudest moments in television was when he was Richard Nixon's right hand man for a day, during an ABC news interview.
Jack's loving wife Ann's passing in 2015, hit him hard. He never fully recovered from the pain he was feeling. They had been married for 55 years.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife Ann, daughter Melonie and brother Lou.
Jack is survived by his son Kerry, daughter in law Denise, grandson Lucas, granddaughter Leanne, son in law Laurence, granddaughter April and great grandson Justin. A memorial service will be held on June 22nd, 2019 at 11 am. It will be held at the Perez Family Funeral home.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019