Jack Clifford Wigton Jr.
Jack Clifford Wigton Jr., 74, husband of the late Carol V. Wigton of Ventura , passed away peacefully Saturday February 15, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Born March 29, 1945 in Ventura , he was the son of the late Jack C., Sr. and Mickey (Roland) Wigton.
Jack attended Ventura High school class of 1963 and Ventura college. He then served in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He later worked 35+ years for Pacific Beverage Company as a long haul supervisor. In his spare time he loved surf fishing, gambling and Angels baseball.
He is survived by his sons Collin and his wife Wendy of Colfax, CA., Jeffrey and his wife Theresa of Loveland, CO., and Ryan Wigton of Ventura; 5 grandchildren, Drue, Dylan, Felicity, Nolyn and Blake. He is also survived by his sisters Rita Bradshaw of Cedaredge, CO. and Patricia Donaldson of Hurricane, VA.
Jack will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and husband, proud patriot and US Army Veteran, great storyteller, avid cribbage player and die hard fan of the Los Angeles Angels.
A Celebration of life will follow this summer in Ventura. Those who wish to remember Jack in a special way may make a donation in remembrance to the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd, Suite D, Camarillo, Ca. 93012, (805) 482-6550. A donation can be made directly on their website at gcvf.org.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020