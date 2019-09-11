|
|
Jack Grasso, 87, passed away at Simi Valley Hospital on Monday, September 2nd, 2019.
He had called Simi Valley "home" since 1968, in addition to his intermittent time on the East Coast. Jack was born in New York on March 2nd, 1932 and raised in Scranton, PA.
Jack valued education and athletics and was very proud of his accomplishments in high school, accumulating multiple letters for Track and Field, Football, Basketball, and Swim at Westside High School. After taking Westside to state for basketball, he went to college and played football. He graduated from Valley State College, now known as CSUN, with a Physical Education major.
Jack was a school teacher and locally taught sixth grade for over 25 years at Abraham Lincoln Elementary. He was a traditional Italian family man and any given Sunday, you'd find him by the pool surrounded by loved ones.
Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Grasso and son, James Grasso.
He is survived by his son, Nicholas Grasso and wife Rashelle Grasso of Simi Valley, his daughter, Jackie Grasso-Tomasi, of Westlake Village, his grandchildren Nicholas Grasso of Orting, WA, Priscilla, Nicholette, and Raymond Grasso of Simi Valley, and Jacquelyn, Robert, and Jack Tomasi of Thousand Oaks, as well as great grandchildren, Giana and Lolanna Grasso.
The Mass will be held at St Rose of Lima on Friday September 13, at 10:00am.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 11, 2019