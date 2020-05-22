|
Jack Hughes
Jack Hughes, 81, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Warm and comfortable in his bed, surrounded by his family, he entered his home in Heaven approximately 11 pm after a strong and courageous 15-year journey with Parkinson's Disease. Jack was born in Evansville, Indiana on May 14, 1938. No matter Jack's circumstances, he always remained in good spirits by telling jokes and old stories about his days riding horses and being a law enforcement officer with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Jack loved playing cards and would always welcome anyone to sit down with him for a game or two, and most likely, he would always win. He was loved by his church community and enjoyed volunteering as a way to reach out and serve the Lord.
Jack is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Hughes, and his brother Donald Hughes. He is survived by his wife Dianna, sons Nathan, Dan, and Tim Hughes; daughters Natalie Fox and Carolyn Baddeley; sister Judy Hezlitt and many grandchildren.
Jack will be missed dearly, but with comforting faith, his family knows that he is with his Heavenly Father experiencing all of the things he loved. We all look forward to seeing him again.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020