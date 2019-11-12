Services
Jacob A. Cortez Obituary
Jacob A. Cortez

Ventura - Jacob A. Cortez was born and raised in Ventura, California on Ventura Avenue where he was taken from his loving family: his parents, two grandmothers, three brothers, three sisters, eight nieces and nephews; along with a host of family and friends.

Jacob will be truly missed.

ALWAYS Remembered NEVER Forgotten.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
