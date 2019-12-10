|
Jacob Patrick Reardon
Ventura - Jacob Patrick Reardon, 19, of Ventura, California passed away on December 4, 2019 in his Ventura residence. Born January 18, 2000 in Santa Barbara, California to Michael and Karissa (Porteus) Reardon, Jacob immediately dazzled everyone with his bright blue eyes and gentle smile.
Although only 19 at the time of his death, Jacob affected many people in his life. He had a deep love for his family and friends, and those who knew him, even just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives.
He was a thoughtful, deeply insightful, and intelligent person who loved sports (thanks to dad), fashion and politics (thanks to mom), video games (thanks to his older brother and sister) and music, which he loved to share with his younger sister.
Jacob was an extraordinary athlete and played multiple sports from a young age, including football, soccer, baseball and golf.
He attended Ventura public schools and graduated from Foothill Technology High School in 2018, where he was a member of the baseball, soccer, and golf team. He was enrolled at Ventura College with plans to transfer to a four-year university and study pre-law.
He had a natural talent for writing and filled countless journals with poems and song lyrics taking inspiration from hip hop and anime culture.
He was also a connoisseur of chicken tenders and chili cheese fries, even well into adulthood when he could no longer order off the kid's menu. For this, he was teased mercilessly by family and friends.
Jacob will be tragically missed by his parents Michael and Karissa of Ventura; his brother Michael Reardon, Jr. of Ventura; two sisters Jessica Reardon of Oxnard, California, and Ashley Reardon of Ventura. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Patrick and Susan Porteus of Oxnard and his paternal grandmother Jacqueline Ballard of Lexington, North Carolina. He is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, a nephew, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to funeral services to be held Saturday, December 14 at 4:30 p.m. in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street in Ventura. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating in Jacob's name to the Ventura County Community Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd, Suite A, Camarillo, CA 93012.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019