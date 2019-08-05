|
Jacqueline Aleksander Paez went home to Jesus on the 2nd day of August, 2019 at the age of 85.
Jacqueline was born to Hallie and Eugene Richter on April 13, 1934 in Los Angeles, Ca. At different ages throughout her lifetime she enjoyed activities such as ice skating, dancing and riding horses.
Jacqueline met her husband, Alfred Paez in 1950 at The Arroyo Movie Theater that they were both working at in Los Angeles. They married on June 5th, 1954 and went on to have seven children; Kathy, Jeri, Linda, Alfred, Jackie, Connie and Lisa. From their seven children they had 22 grandchildren, 28 great- grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, six sons-in-law and one wonderful daughter-in-law.
After celebrating 65 amazing years of marriage she was still madly in love with her husband Alfred.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Jacqueline also loved knitting/sewing, ballroom dance, going to the beach and reading books. Jacqueline was a successful real estate agent, a career she highly enjoyed. Above all, she loved the Lord, her husband Alfred and her family with all her heart.
Jacqueline joins her mother Hallie, her sister Jeri, grandson Tanner and her brother-in-law Charles in awaiting the Lord's 2nd coming to take us all home together. She is survived by her husband Alfred, her seven children, 21 of her grandchildren, her 28 great grandchildren, her 2 great-great grandchildren and her sister Jeannette.
"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever." -Psalm 23 A Psalm of David
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 5, 2019