Jacqueline Belle DeWitt 4/17/1928 to 4/12/2019



She would have been 91 years old on April 17th, 2019, however she passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Jacqueline was a resident of Simi Valley for 55 years.



She was an amazing woman, strong, kind, funny, compassionate with a heart of gold. Better known as "MoM" to all of us.



She leaves behind a younger brother Bill and wife Anne up in Northern California, Two sons, Richard Bushman and wife Kathryn also up in Northern California.



David DeWitt her youngest son & wife Rion, whom lived with her and cared for her. Rion's cousin Kelly and God-daughter Danielle, who also helped care for her. She was blessed with six grand children, seven great grand children and one great, great grandson Theodore born Dec. 2018. Her last wish was to meet her great, great grandson Theodore. That wish was fulfilled last weekend when Andrew, Daniel and wife Devine brought Theodore to meet her. It was absolutely beautiful. You could feel the love and joy..as if it was in the air..Thank you so very much Daniel..you are wonderful..